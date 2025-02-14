BREAKING: Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prominent leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, is dead at the age of 96.

Adebanjo died on Friday morning at his home in Lekki, Lagos State.

The family confirmed his death in a statement signed on behalf of the family by Mrs Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo made available to newsmen on Friday.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96,” the statement read.

The late elder statesman is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath,” the statement added.