BREAKING: Again Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Loses Wife, Nomthi

Posted by Featured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, November 9th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nomthi, the wife of Taiwo Odukoya, senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

Odukoya announced her death in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

According to him, Nomthi “battled cancer for the better part of two years.”



Also, a member of the Church, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said she (Nomthi) has not been involved in church activities for a while. may her soul rest in peace.”

