BREAKING: Chelsea FC Sacks Graham Potter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea fc.

“ Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contributions and wish him well for the future “ club statement announces.

It’s only a matter of time for the new Chelsea owners patience on the manager’s ill luck comes to an end after dropping out from the mid table in the EPL standings.

Bruno Saltor will take care of Chelsea as Interim coach.

Chelsea owners Boehly and Eghbali: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person”

“He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity”.

Boehly & Eghbali: “We all will be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead”.