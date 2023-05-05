W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING : Ekweremadu, Wife, Doctor Jailed For Organ Trafficking

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, May 5th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A judge at The Old Bailey has sentenced former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and doctor Obinna Odeta to jail.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, Ekweremadu was jailed for nine years and eight months, his wife Beatrice was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment while Obeta received a 10-year prison term



