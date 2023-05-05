BREAKING : Ekweremadu, Wife, Doctor Jailed For Organ Trafficking

BREAKING : Ekweremadu, Wife, Doctor Jailed For Organ TraffickingFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, May 5th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A judge at The Old Bailey has sentenced former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and doctor Obinna Odeta to jail.
At a sentencing hearing on Friday, Ekweremadu was jailed for nine years and eight months, his wife Beatrice was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment while Obeta received a 10-year prison term
