Breaking: Ex-Enugu APC Chairman, Nwoye Resigns From Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Chairman of the All progressives Congress APC in Enugu State, and Former Federal Commissioner representing South East has resigned his membership of the ruling party.

Nwoye, was also former Secretary Forum of APC State Chairman andPublicity Secretary Forum of the party.

He announced his resignation on Thursday during a press conference in Enugu, saying for now he is yet to decide what party to join.

His resignation letter addressed to the Chairman, APC Amurri ward, in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state, and read to Journalists, read thus: “with deep sense of responsibility I write to inform you that I hereby resign as a member of All Progressives Congress.

“My resignation is as a result of the disintegration of the leadership of the party in Enugu State.

Nwoye said: “The bunch of “Broom” which we painstakingly tied together in 2013 at a time when we were called unprintable names has loosened and permanently scattered.

He regretted that leaders of the party have abandoned the core principles for which the party was formed.

“All efforts made by the Party Elders to gather the “Broom” and reassemble it have failed. In its current form, further attempts to reassemble the “Broom” in Enugu State is no longer practicable.

“What is left of the “Broom” are two skeletal structures. One of each structures is held by two strong men. One of the strong men claims Chairmanship by judicial pronouncement.

According to him, “while the other claims Chairmanship through arrogant disobedient of the same judicial pronouncement aided by the silent approval of the National Leadership

“The leadership of the party in the South East are fully engaged in vindictive politics.

“They are not interested in adding another State to the two States the party controls in the South East.

“As far as they are concerned, the supremacy of the party is measured by how low they can go to oppress their perceived political enemies.

“These they do, without recourse to the core principles upon which APC stands -Justice, Peace and Unity. To say the least, the Zonal leadership in the South East has lost direction.

Nwoye noted that “in the meantime, the National leadership of the Party is basking on the euphoria of power, being the party under which the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the majority of the members of the National Assembly were elected.

“The APC National Leadership has therefore maintained willful blindness. Hence, allowing the warring factions to self-destruct and strangulate the party in Enugu State.

“To worsen the situation, the APC National leadership treats Party Elders calls for reconciliation with disdain and disrespect. Loyal party members calling for party unity are treated like conquered and captured political warriors.

“In other words, loyal party members who do not agree with the position of the APC National leadership on the division that exists within the entire party structure in Enugu State have been transformed into prisoners of political war.

The former APC leader, added that “they have been placed in political captivity in Enugu State.

“On the basis stated above, I engaged in extensive consultations with my grassroots followers and I have come to the conclusion that it is time to move on.

“I am not a political prisoner. I have never been and I can never be. The situation in Enugu State is not an isolated case.

“For example, in Anambra State the National Leadership did not care to hear the voice of H.E. Senator Chris Ngige before awarding the Gubernatorial ticket to the highest bidder?

“In Abia State, where are the likes of Dr Ikechi Emenike and Ayim Iyerenye? In Ebonyi State the voice of Senator Julius Ucha. And in Imo State where H.E. Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

“These are great men who risked it all and made tremendous sacrifices to ensure that APC gained ground in the South East. Today, their opinions no longer matter. “So, it is time to move on and discover a new frontier.”