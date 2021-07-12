W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Gridlock As Abuja Taxi Drivers Protest Harassments , Illegal VIO Charges

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, July 12th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group of taxi drivers in the Federal Capital Territory have gathered at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on Monday to protest alleged harassment and collection of illegal levies by officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office.

African Examiner reports that Union leaders are preventing taxi drivers from operating by stopping their vehicles and telling their passengers to alight.



Details later…

