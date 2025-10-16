W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Senate Confirms Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, October 16th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan succeeds Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who had served as chairman of the electoral body

In his presentation, Amupitan, a Kogi-born legal luminary and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at University of Jos, pledged to work with relevant agencies like National Identity Management Commission to improve the electoral process.

