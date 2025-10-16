Breaking: Senate Confirms Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan succeeds Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who had served as chairman of the electoral body

In his presentation, Amupitan, a Kogi-born legal luminary and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at University of Jos, pledged to work with relevant agencies like National Identity Management Commission to improve the electoral process.