BREAKING: Senegal Makes It To AFCON final As Mane Shines

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senegal have reached the final of this tournament for the fourth time, seeking their second title.

They broke through in 2021, beating Egypt on penalties. That came after losses to Cameroon and Algeria in 2002 and 2019, respectively.

Sadio Mane has always thrived on the big stage at AFCON.

He has been directly involved in more goals at the tournament than anyone else since his debut in 2010.

His winning goal this evening makes him the first player on record to reach 20 AFCON goal involvements (11 goals, nine assists).