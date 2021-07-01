BREAKING: We Are Going After Kanu’s Allies – Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that it will soon go after all the allies of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It said any backer, no matter how highly-placed, will be dealt with.

The government said it already has tons of Information on Kanu’s allies. It also clarified that some countries and intelligence agencies, with which it has obligations, assisted to arrest Kanu.

But the government did not name the affected countries or intelligence agencies.

It, however, assured of fair trial for Kanu.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at a briefing in Abuja.

But he gave some insights on the ongoing investigation of Kanu in the last four days.

He said: “We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

“They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity.

" No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country."
























