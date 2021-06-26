Buhari Postpones UK Medical Trip, Keeps Mum On Reason For Cancellation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his scheduled trip to London, the United Kingdom (UK), for a medical follow-up visit.

According to the President’s Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the Presidency would subsequently announce a new date for the scheduled trip.

His words: “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

“A new date will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

Recall that the President informed Nigerians, via a statement issued by Adesina on Thursday afternoon, about his plan to leave the country on Friday for medical follow-up.























