Cabinet Reshuffle: Only President Knows Who Will Go Or Stay – Bwala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu, former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign 2023, Daniel Bwala, says it is the prerogative of the President to decide ministers that will remain and those that will leave.

“What you must always judge with government is that at every given time, the motive of the government, the intention of the government and the accountability that the government brings to the people should be a factor for assessment, not necessarily because you want to see some extraordinary thing before you do that.

“So, the president is assessing whether some people believe in his administration because if they do you will be a messenger of what you believe in. But as to say who should go or who should stay is the prerogative of the president, only the president knows who will go and who will stay.

“Anybody else who tells you he knows who will go and who will stay I think the person is either second-guessing or the person is not being fair to himself,” Bwala said.

Another vacant position in Aso Rock is that of the Spokesperson for the President previously occupied by Ajuri Ngelale who recently resigned for family reasons, with rumours in some quarters tipping Bwala for the position.

Reacting to the rumours tipping him to replace Ngelale, Bwala said, “I am not aware of people tipping me for the job, but I read things on social media. What I know is that every citizen of Nigeria who believes in government and how government should be run should play his part in supporting the government in whatever way you can. So that is what we have been doing without necessarily having to wait for appointment .”

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed to State House correspondents on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja that Tinubu is set to reshuffle his cabinet after one year and four months in office.

He noted that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the current government has recorded significant achievements in its quest to transform the economy, of which members of the public are unaware.

He said, “I don’t have any timeline. The President has expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet and will do it. I don’t know whether he wants to do it before October 1, but he will surely do it.”