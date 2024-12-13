Revocation: IBB Owes N152m, Tambuwal N18m For Abuja Plots –Wike’s Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has stated that 9,532 people are owing land allocated to them in Abuja.

Olayinka stated that former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, is owing N152 million for a plot of land in Asokoro area of Abuja and former Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom is owing N950,000 for a plot of land in Bazango, while Aminu Tambuwal, the senator representing Sokoto South, owes N18 million for a plot of land in Carraway Dallas.

He made this known on his Facebook page, Olayinka writes: “9,532 people owning lands allocated to them in Abuja.

“A few days ago, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), published a list of 9,532 alleged land title debtors in Abuja.

“They have two weeks to settle their outstanding bills.

“Among those listed as defaulters is former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), who owes N152 million for a plot of land in Asokoro.

“Other notable defaulters include Samuel Ortom, former governor of Benue, who owes N950,000 for a plot of land in Bazango, and Aminu Tambuwal, senator representing Sokoto south, who owes N18 million for a plot of land in Carraway Dallas.

“If you are among the 9,532 people, go and pay ooo.”