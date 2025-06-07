Chad Orders Retaliatory Visa Ban On US Citizens

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chadian President, Mahamat Idriss Itno has directed the suspension of visas to all US citizens as a reprisal move for a travel ban.

Recall that the Central African country was among the 12 nations that were affected by the recent Visa ban order of Donald Trump.

According to Trump, the ban was in the interest of national security.

Reacting, in a Facebook post on Thursday, Itno hit back at Trump with a matching visa ban.

“I instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to citizens of the United States of America,” the Chadian leader said.

“Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has his dignity and pride.”

Out of the 12 countries on the list, Africa is the worst hit, as it has 7 countries in Trump’s travel ban.

The affected countries are Afghanistan, Chad, Congo, Yemen, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Sudan, Myanmar, Somalia, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

Also, the ban imposed heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

However, the order also stated that the Secretary of State may grant exemptions on a “case-by-case” basis.

The African Union (AU) stated that it was “concerned about the potential negative impact” of the measures and called on the US to adopt “a more consultative approach” with the countries concerned.