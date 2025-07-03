Coalition: Malami Dumps APC For ADC, Blames FG For Governance Failure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and is now a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Malami announced his defection in a statement titled “To the Good People of Kebbi and Fellow Nigerians” shared on Wednesday via his official social media handle.

He said his decision followed “wide consultations and deep personal reflection,” stressing that it was not driven by personal ambition or grievance, but by “a deep love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily.”

“Nigeria is bleeding. Insecurity has taken over our homes, especially in the North. Banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism have become part of our lives, while the government prioritises politics over the safety of its citizens,” he said.

Malami also cited the country’s worsening economic conditions as a reason for his departure.

“Prices of basic food items have tripled. The poor can no longer feed their families. Jobs are disappearing. Young people are hopeless,” he lamented.

He further accused the Federal Government of abandoning good governance, alleging that “merit has been replaced with political patronage in critical appointments.”

“Governance has been abandoned. Appointments, projects, and policies are now guided by political loyalty, not national interest. I cannot remain part of a system that watches in silence as Nigerians suffer and die,” he said.

On why he chose the ADC, Malami said the party represents “justice, inclusion, competence, and national renewal”.

He expressed optimism that, with the support of Nigerians, the party could help chart a new course for the country.

“I believe that through this coalition, and with the support of Nigerians, we can create a better future for our beloved nation,” he added.

He also assured the people of Kebbi State of his continued commitment to their welfare and political advancement, noting that his move to the ADC would help amplify their voices and better protect their interests.

Following the recent defection of three PDP senators—led by Adamu Aliero—to the APC, Malami is now considered one of the leading opposition figures in Kebbi State.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of a newly formed opposition coalition met at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, where they formally adopted the ADC as their operational platform for the 2027 general elections.

The coalition introduced former Senate President David Mark as interim national chairman and former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola as interim secretary, following the resignation of Ralph Nwosu.

Present at the meeting were key political figures, including Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party), former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi, Dele Momodu, Senator Ireti Kingibe, and others from the PDP, SDP, and LP.

The coalition aims to present a united front against the ruling APC in the forthcoming 2027 elections.