Communal Dispute: Effium Natives Reject Ebonyi Govt’s Proposal To Divide Their Lands

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Effium Autonomous Community in Ohaukwu Council Area of Ebonyi State, has expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru for releasing its Sons from Abakaliki Correctional Center under detention for over four years as a result of the crisis in the Community, just as they have rejected government proposal to demarcate their land.

“While, we appreciate His Excellency’s amnesty to our dear sons, we equally wish to inform His Excellency and the general public that the entire Effium indigenous people, based on the resolution of the emergency general meeting held on 18th Day of January, 2025 at Effium Civic Center have overwhelmingly and completely rejected Ebonyi State Government proposal to demarcate Effium land between Effium Aborigines and Ezza Strangers in Effium.

The people made their position known in a statement they made available to newsmen on Wednesday which was jointly signed by some of it’s leaders which includes, Comrade Emmanuel Acha, Pastor Emmanuel Okpogo, Mr. Joseph Odah, Mr. Lawrence Agbeze, Mr. Raphael Emeka and Mr. Obinna Aloh.

The statement said “it is important to note that Effium community harbours other strangers in Effium, such as Arochukwu, Amuda, Uburu, Akaeze, Awka, Hausa, Izzi, Ikwo, Mgbowo, Nkanu, Udi, Nsukka, etc.

” Should Effium land be balkanized for or shared with any strangers that reside in Effium or fight Effium? The answer is no.

” No land is ever jointly owned by the natives and her strangers. As landlords, we cannot be coerced into accepting demarcation of our land using the instrument of force, violence, intimidation, molestation, fiat to take over our land.

“The good people of Effium looked at Ebonyi State Government action to demarcate Effium land with puzzled frown, despite the fact that the case is in the court of competent jurisdiction.

“Thus, Ebonyi State Government has continued to demonstrate blatant disregard for the rule of law and judicial process.

According to the statement, “The people of Effium also strongly condemn the killing of our son Mr. Monday Odah by the Ezza warlords in Effium.

“The deceased was killed on Monday 17th February 2025 while harvesting peas at the backyard of his compound at Ekpitom village in Effium community.

“Effium people frowned that this particular incident has reverse the peace effort by the stakeholders and appeal that the perpetrators be brought to book.

“Finally, Effium people say outright “NO” to land demarcation” the statement maintained.