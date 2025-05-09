Compel Natasha To Delete Satirical Apology Letter, Akpabio Tells Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja to order Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, to delete a satirical apology she posted on her social media pages.

Akpabio in a fresh application filed by his legal team led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju asked the court to direct Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the video, saying it violated a judge’s directive.

Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, also requested the court to order Akpoti-Uduaghan to remove the post from all her social media accounts.

He also wants the court to mandate Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish a written apology in at least two national newspapers and file an affidavit confirming her compliance.

The legal action followed a controversial video shared by Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 27, where she mockingly “apologised” to Akpabio.

In the video, she said she was “sorry for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect” and sarcastically expressed regret for not allowing the Senate President to “have his way” with her.

The post, which quickly went viral on social media, was widely seen as a jab at Akpabio amid ongoing tensions between the two lawmakers.

The dispute between the two senators stems from an altercation in the Senate chamber over seating arrangements.