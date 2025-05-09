Compel Natasha To Delete Satirical Apology Letter, Akpabio Tells Court

Compel Natasha To Delete Satirical Apology Letter, Akpabio Tells CourtFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, May 9th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja to order Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, to delete a satirical apology she posted on her social media pages.
Akpabio in a fresh application filed by his legal team led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju asked the court to direct Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the video, saying it violated a judge’s directive.
Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, also requested the court to order Akpoti-Uduaghan to remove the post from all her social media accounts.
He also wants the court to mandate Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish a written apology in at least two national newspapers and file an affidavit confirming her compliance.
The legal action followed a controversial video shared by Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 27, where she mockingly “apologised” to Akpabio.
In the video, she said she was “sorry for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect” and sarcastically expressed regret for not allowing the Senate President to “have his way” with her.
The post, which quickly went viral on social media, was widely seen as a jab at Akpabio amid ongoing tensions between the two lawmakers.
The dispute between the two senators stems from an altercation in the Senate chamber over seating arrangements.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=102498