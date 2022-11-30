Court Remands Student Who Accused Aisha Buhari Of ‘Eating Poor People’s Money’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A student of Federal University Dutse (FUD), Aminu Muhammad, has been remanded in prison because of his tweet on Aisha Buhari.

African Examiner writes that Muhammad, who is from Azare in Bauchi state, is a final-year student at the department of environmental management and he was arrested by the police because of his tweet that appeared to berate the First Lady.

The tweet, written in Hausa in June 2022, reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

Muhammad’s tweet, accompanied by a photo of Aisha, translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

According to BBC Hausa, C.K. Agu, Muhammad’s lawyer, stated that the order for his remand was given on Tuesday when he appeared before a high court in the federal capital territory (FCT).

“He is currently being held in Suleja prison before the bail application is heard,” the lawyer said.

African Examiner writes that the arrest of Muhammad has sparked social media reactions as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has apologised to Aisha Buhari over the tweet.

“We want to, on behalf of all the Nigerian students, tender our unreserved apology to the first lady, Aisha Buhari, for the action of Mohammed which might have caused her and her family pains,” NANS said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, as leaders and public office holders, we must overlook some criticisms if we want to really forge ahead and do the right thing.”