Court Sends Jaruma Back To Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The upper area court in Zuba, Abuja, has revoked the bail earlier granted to the popular aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed better known as Jaruma.

The presiding judge, Ismail Jibrin, directed the Nigerian Police to re-arrest Jaruma and remand her in Suleja Correctional Centre, Niger State.

The judge, who expressed disappointment that Jaruma and her lawyer did not appear in court, adjourned the case 17 March 2022.

African Examiner recalls that Jaruma was dragged to the court by Ned Nwoko over alleged defamation.