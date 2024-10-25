Damaged Aircraft Windscreen Aborts Shettima’s Trip To Samoa For CHOGM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Kashim Shettima’s trip to Samoa to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Summit has been canceled after a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK Airport in New York.

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, a foreign object damaged the cockpit windscreen of the plane.

Tinubu, acting promptly, has approved a ministerial delegation to represent Nigeria at the summit in the Samoa capital of Apia while the plane’s repair has commenced.

The delegation, which would now represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, is being led by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abass Lawal.

The summit began on the Pacific island on 21 October. It will end on 26 October.

Shettima and Foreign Affairs minister Yusuf Tuggar have left New York back to Nigeria.