David Mark Says ADC’s Goal Is To Serve Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – David Mark, national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has stated that the goal of the party is to build a legacy of service and not to struggle for power.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in Abuja on Tuesday, Mark stated that the ADC was established with the belief that Nigeria can work for everyone.

According to him, the party seeks to build an institution “bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment, and positively different from any party in the annals of our country”.

“What makes the ADC different is simple. We will be a party of purpose and determination, not impulses — an institution that champions democratic values and a culture of accountability and responsibility across its organs and in every government it forms,” he said.

Mark said the ADC’s leadership standard is non-negotiable and anchored on four pillars, which, he said, would guide the party’s choices and culture.

He disclosed that the party is a “Pan-African, people-oriented, problem-solving movement” and, unlike other parties that “revolve around individuals”, the ADC is governed by rules, policies, programmes, and people.

“The supremacy we seek is the supremacy of our constitution and institutions — over everything: personality, improvisation, and idiosyncrasy,” he said.

“First, open party, open books: independent annual audits published; procurement rules enforced; well-articulated conflict-of-interest and gift policies.

“Second, merit before loyalty: all appointments — party and government — benchmarked to the pillar standard of character, competence, courage, and discipline.”

He also assured Nigerians of promoting clean elections and digital, verifiable membership systems, adding that performance scorecards would be published quarterly.

“Citizens come first, service charters in every ADC-led government will include timelines, public dashboards, and real feedback mechanisms,” the ADC chair said.