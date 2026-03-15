Davido Reacts To Edo School Bullying, Demands Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Davido has condemned a viral video showing a bullying incident involving students of Igbinedion Secondary School.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, the Afrobeats star, whose real name is David Adeleke, reacted angrily to the footage circulating online.

“F***ing animals… so disgusting,” he wrote.

In the viral clip, two male students were seen beating and kicking another student who was lying on the ground.

One of the students was captured dragging the victim by his suit and stomping on his chest while the boy cried in pain, as another student who recorded the incident repeatedly pleaded with them to stop.

The video sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting disciplinary action by the school authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Edo State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikioyedem, the management of the school had already expelled the students directly involved in the bullying.

The statement added that the student who recorded the video had been suspended.

The command also said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to begin a detailed investigation into the incident.

“The Edo State Police Command totally condemns acts of bullying, violence, or intimidation among students, and anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Police added that investigations had commenced and assured the public that those involved would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the law and their respective ages.