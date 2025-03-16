Professor Ezeilo Urges Nigerians To Fight Human Trafficking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former United nations special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has urged citizens of Nigeria and elsewhere to join hands together in fighting the menace of trafficking in persons in the society.

In a statement titled: ‘Stop the trafficking’ and made available to newsmen on Saturday, the law professor at the university of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, stated that”We must educate ourselves and others about the signs of trafficking and exploitation.

According to her, “Knowledge serves as our first line of defence, adding that “if you observe any signs of human trafficking, please report them immediately.

“Let us work together to prevent and combat this abhorrent phenomenon that shames humanity.

Our correspondent writes that professor Ezeilo, who is also the founder of a popular Non government organization NGO, Women Aid Collective WACOL, has been using the outfit which focuses mostly on women issues in fighting the trafficking in persons menace in Enugu state and South East Nigeria.

The organization in a statement, had declared that “child trafficking and the exploitation of children as domestic helpers not only threatens the wellbeing of these vulnerable individuals, but also perpetuate cycles of poverty and abuse”

” Importantly, these practices are illegal, as they violates the children’s right Act, various states laws, and the trafficking in persons prohibition enforcement and Administration Act 2015, also known as the NAPTIP Act”

“If you notice any signs of human trafficking please report them immediately” WACOl urged citizens.