Despite His Resignation, Atiku Calls For Uche Nnaji’s Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, is calling for a probe into the academic certificates of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet members, even after the Minister’s shameful resignation.

Abubakar stated this following the resignation of Uche Nnaji as the minister of innovation, science, and technology.

Nnaji has come under criticism concerning allegations of certificate forgery.

Atiku, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, stated that Nnaji should not have been given the honour of resigning.

“Tuesday’s resignation of Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has once again brought to light the deep moral crisis at the heart of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration,” the statement reads.

“What should ordinarily be a matter of national shame is now being disguised as a ‘voluntary resignation’, an attempt to whitewash yet another scandal that typifies the forgery-ridden character of this government.

“Let the truth be told: Uche Nnaji should not have been allowed the courtesy of resignation. He should have been summarily dismissed and prosecuted for deceit and falsification.

“By permitting him to quietly exit through the back door, the Tinubu administration has once again demonstrated that it is an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants.”

Abubakar stated that Nnaji’s resignation is a testament to the failure of the Department of State Services (DSS), which screened him for the ministerial position.

According to him, it is embarrassing that the DSS screened and passed Nnaji but stopped Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, for alleged security concerns.

“The DSS truly deserves our flowers for this national disgrace,” Abubakar said.

“Their failure of due diligence has made Nigeria an object of ridicule before the world and raises the question: how many more of such individuals are occupying sensitive positions in this government?

“This episode is not isolated. It is a reflection of a pattern, a rot that begins from the very top. The man who occupies the office of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for decades been enmeshed in controversies surrounding his identity, age, and academic records.

“From the Chicago State University saga to multiple contradictory claims under oath, the world has seen ample evidence that Nigeria today is led by a man who himself has been unable to credibly defend the authenticity of his own certificates.

“When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance. Tinubu’s personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalised falsehood in public service.

“It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example by falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation.

“I, therefore, call for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, beginning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about those who preside over their lives and resources.

“Until this cleansing is done, Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into moral decay, economic ruin, and global embarrassment. The time has come to rescue our country from the grip of deceit and restore integrity to public life.”