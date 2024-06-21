Don’t Allow Kano Politics Destroy Your Presidency, Buba Galadima Cautions Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to be careful concerning the politics in Kano State.

The elder statesman stated this during an interview in Arise Television as he stated that the politics in Kano State may give the administration of President Tinubu a bad image.

It is worth recalling the political feud in Kano between NNPP that is led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressive Congress.

Both parties and individuals have been making legal manoeuvres to usurp the other since the 2023 governorship election and there is also the issue of the kingship tussle between Ado Bayero and Emir Sanusi.

Reacting to this development, cautioned President Tinubu to maintain neutrality and fairness in the issues concerning Kano State.

He said: “The federal government and President Bola Tinubu need to be cautious with Kano politics. It will destroy his presidency.

“I want to tell the federal government, including my friend, President Bola Tinubu, that he should be mindful of Kano politics, it will destroy his presidency.

“They never agree on any issue and I have an inherent knowledge of how we dealt with the issue of Kano politics during the NPN when I was the youth leader.

“I know some very powerful politicians in Kano, including some rich men who came to meet the president, that they should remove Abba Yusuf and nothing will happen.

“The man I know should be smarter than what he is by saying that nothing will happen and ask them how did it happen that you didn’t win the election in the first place.”