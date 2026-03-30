DNC Nwoye Officially Assumes Office At APC National Secretariat; Harp On Need For Healing, Reconciliation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly elected Deputy National chairman South (DNC) of the ruling All progressives Congress APC Dr. Benjamin Obiora Nwoye, has officially assumed office at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, with a promise to drive a process of healing and genuine reconciliation within his area of jurisdiction.

Nwoye, who arrived the party’s secretariat at exactly 11: 30 am shortly after featuring at a Channel’s television political programme in Asokoro Abuja, was accompanied by huge number of supporters who chanted victory songs to usher in the brand new DNC into his office situated at the wing B, first floor of the APC national headquarters.

The former elected and immediate past caretaker Committee chairman of APC in Enugu state was elected into the new office last Saturday during the party’s 8th national convention held at the Eagles square, Abuja.

Addressing his supporters and other members of the party at the party’s conference room, Nwoye, thanked them for the love and massive support shown him during and after the convention, assuring them of an open door administration where all will be given sense of belonging, saying “We are going to embrace inclusive and not exclusive style of leadership. There will be no room for that under my watch”

I’m not going to take this trust and confidence reposed in me for granted.

campaign is all over. We are going to embrace those that supported us and those that didn’t, it’s all about politics, and I don’t hold any grudge against anyone. Let’s embrace each other, and not see the victory from the point of view that we are superior. No, rather, we should see it as an act of God and his favour.

Nwoye, took over from chief Emma Enukwu who also hails from Enugu state, and had served 13 years at the APC’S National Secretariat in various capacities.

He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the enabling environment for the party to have a robust, seamless and peaceful national convention last Saturday.

The DNC, described Tinubu as a great political leader with fantastic ideas aimed at driving the nation’s economy to expected destination., adding that as his lieutenants, they would do every humanly possible to ensure that the president is re-elected in the upcoming general election in 2027.

He equally expressed appreciation to governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state for his role in organizing the state delegates to the convention, stressing that he truly demonstrated that he is indeed, leader of the party in the state.

“I want to assure our party faithful that now is time for healing and total reconciliation. As we move forward, we shall work tirelessly to reposition our great party in Southern Nigeria for greater successes”

“Together, we shall march forward, United, focus and determined to secure victory for Mr. President and all the candidates of our great party in the upcoming general election in 2027. it’s our responsibilities to do that”

Other APC chieftains that spoke at the event includes, the south East zonal women leader of APC, Dr. Mrs. Oby Ajih, former Commissioner that represented Enugu state in the federal Character Commission, Ambassador Ginika Williams Tor, Chief of Staff to Dr. Nwoye, Hon. Timothy Amah amongst others.