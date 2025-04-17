Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 17th April 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The exchange rate for US dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,600.7991 today, reflecting about -0.432% change since yesterday.

Over the past week, the value of the US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.094% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1636.710 on 10-04-2025 and a low of 1589.450 on 14-04-2025. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-04-2025, with a -2.252% decrease in value.

1 US Dollar =1,600.7991 Nigerian Naira

1 USD = 1,600.7991 NGN

1 NGN = 0.00062469 USD