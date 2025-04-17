W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 17th April 2025

Posted by Business News, Latest Headlines Thursday, April 17th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The exchange rate for US dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,600.7991 today, reflecting about -0.432% change since yesterday.

Over the past week, the value of the US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.094% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1636.710 on 10-04-2025 and a low of 1589.450 on 14-04-2025. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-04-2025, with a -2.252% decrease in value.

1 US Dollar =1,600.7991 Nigerian Naira

1 USD = 1,600.7991 NGN

1 NGN = 0.00062469 USD

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=102098

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us