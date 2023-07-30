Don’t Confirm El-Rufai, Shehu Sani Tells Senators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has tasked senators of the 10th Assembly not to confirm the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister.

Sani, in a statement he issued on Sunday, the former lawmaker stated that is surprising that El-Rufai’s name reflected on the list as a ministerial nominee despite his antecedents in the past as the former Kaduna State governor is known for his obvious religious colouration which is dangerous to the unity of the nation.

He urged the three senators from Kaduna State to decline the confirmation and approval of the former governor for the sake of the posterity of the nation.

Senator Sani also made reference to the Senator Abubakar Sodangi Committee which banned El-Rufai from holding public office.

The statement read: “The Senate should uphold and respect the 2008 Senator Sodangi Committee that barred him from holding public office.

“Particularly, the three senators from Kaduna State; they must categorically and unambiguously reject Elrufai’s nomination.

“Silence is a great disservice and betrayal to the people of Kaduna State, who have suffered under his eight years of tyranny and persecution.

“Nigerian Senators should save the country from the danger and jeopardy of harbouring, incubating and crowning such a man into the palace of power.

“A man with a track record of religious intolerance, extremism and disrespect for rule of law doesn’t deserve the gavel of approval from the legislature. He doesn’t deserve to be a minister.

“Any opposition Senator that confirms El-Rufai has betrayed the moral conscience of the people of this country; any ruling party Senator that confirms El-Rufai has brought in a destructive agent into the government of Tinubu.

“Confirming Elrufai as a Minister is a suicidal mission for the Tinubu administration.”

The African Examiner recalls that the senate will begin screening and confirmation of 28 ministerial-nominees sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.





