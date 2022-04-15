Easter: I-G Orders Intensive Security Patrols Nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered intensive security patrols of all public spaces and critical national assets ahead of the 2022 Easter celebration.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The I-G directed Commissioners of Police (CPs)and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to ensure adequate deployment for the celebration.

He also ordered that police personnel and operational assets be deployed to areas of security interest within respective areas of responsibilities of the supervising officers.

The I-G directed the senior officers to ensure that confidence boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols were carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, recreation centres, banks and other financial institutions.

He urged the officers to take adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime free and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

According to him, CPs and AIGs must ensure proper supervision of men assigned for these assignments.

“They must be professional and courteous to law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminal elements who might want to take the advantage of the festive period to perpetrate their unholy acts.

“The I-G Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens.

“The must be operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force among officers deployed for the assignments.

“The Complaint Response Unit, vis-à-vis Public Complaint Bureau, have equally been charged to respond swiftly to complaints received from the public,” he said.

Baba felicitated Nigerians and the Christian community in particular, on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged Nigerians to continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crimes.

NAN