ECOWAS Court Pledges Greater Efficiency Ahead 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ECOWAS Court of Justice (ECCJ) has pledged to enhance its performance and efficiency by 2025, even as it deals with notable financial and operational hurdles.

Justice Ricardo Gonçalves, the President of the court, said this at the opening of the 2024 Judicial Retreat in Abuja on Monday, with the theme ‘Judicial Case Management’.

He noted that financial constraints, stemming from some member states’ failure to meet their financial obligations, have placed the institution under strain.

These challenges, he said are compounded by the anticipated departure of three member states, which could result in significant budgetary cuts and operational setbacks.

“These difficulties require us to think creatively and allocate our resources with precision.

“For the first time, due to financial constraints, participation in certain activities has been limited to a smaller in-person group, while others will join remotely.

“This reflects the serious financial challenges the Community is facing. Until the situation improves, we must significantly scale back our activities”.

Gonçalves expressed confidence in the Court’s leadership and its ability to navigate the crisis.

He emphasised the need to remain committed to the institution’s founding principles while adapting to contemporary realities, such as adopting virtual meetings and minimising unnecessary expenditures.

He described the retreat as a crucial platform for reflection, collaboration, and innovation aimed at enhancing the Court’s practices and fostering regional integration.

The President called on judges, directors, and staff to actively engage in discussions and decision-making processes during the retreat.

He stressed that their contributions are vital to addressing the institution’s challenges and strengthening its operational framework.

Dr Yaouza Ouro-Sama, the ECCJ Chief Registrar, also outlined the objectives of the retreat, organised by the Registry Department as part of the Court’s annual activities.

He stated that the event provides an opportunity to reflect on judicial practices and improve case management.

Referring to Article 32 of the Protocol on the Court, Ouro-Sama highlighted the Court’s authority to establish its own rules of procedure.

He underlined the importance of foundational texts, such as the Rules of Procedure and practical directives, in shaping the Court’s operations.

The Chief Registrar stressed the need for clear guidelines to address existing gaps, particularly in harmonising discrepancies between common law and civil law practices.

He also called for improved coordination between the judges’ chambers, the Registry, and the Research and Documentation Department.

The retreat’s theme, centered on judicial case management, includes sub-themes addressing execution rates, standardisation of rulings, translation of decisions, and collaboration between departments.

“Interactive discussions and expert presentations are expected to yield actionable solutions for these challenges, which will be proposed to the College of Judges”.

He described the event as an opportunity to refine processes and practices, ultimately leading to more effective operations within the ECCJ.

Ouro-Sama thanked the President, Vice President, and Judges for their support and approval of the retreat’s agenda.

According to the organisers, as the retreat progresses, it is anticipated to pave the way for a more resilient and efficient Court, ensuring its sustainability and continued contribution to regional integration and justice.(NAN)