Edo Governorship Election: PDP Urges Supporters To Follow Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members and supporters in Edo to follow the results of the state governorship election from the polling units to the ward, local government and state collation centers.

The party gave the directive in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Saturday, noting that the directive was to prevent any manipulation or alteration.

Ologunagba also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all results as announced at the polling units were transparently uploaded to its server and duly declared at the collation centers.

Ologunagba said that the announcement and uploading of the results should be done in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines for the Edo State governorship election.

He commended the people of Edo for their resilience in enforcing their will at the polling units.

He also urged them to be alert and ready to defend their votes as they await the declaration of the final result. (NAN)