EndSARS memorial: Police Begin Show Of Force

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday started a show of force to caution those preparing on staging #EndSARS memorial protests in the state on October 20, 2021.

African Examiner writes that activists behind the planned protests have disclosed that they will be having a car procession in honour of those who have lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

According to available information, the car procession will drive through the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement, a few days ago, cautioned that the police would not fail to use all legal means to stop the protest from taking place following the experience of the last #EndSARS protests.

He said: “Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year’s protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.

“The command wishes to use this medium to warn the youth, groups or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith.”























