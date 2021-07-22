Enugu APC Warns Politicians Against Conduct Of Congresses In Their Private Homes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the forthcoming elective congresses of the All progressive Congress APC, the Enugu state Chapter of the party has warned its leaders and other Stakeholders against any attempt to compile delegate lists in private residences, saying such act may land them in trouble.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said any leader planning to indulge in such an act should also be ready to incur the wrath of the party.

He also urged those plotting to manipulate the lists at the various levels to retrace their steps as it won’t work.

The Enugu outgoing APC boss assured all the contestants and party faithful of a level playing ground, stressing that the congresses will be transparent at all levels, and there will be no manipulation of eligible delegates lists.

Nwoye informed the Stakeholders that there is a directive from the party’s national Secretariat that those who were suspended because they refused to withdraw their pending cases in Court against the party remained disqualified to contest any position in the congress.

He assured that the names of those suspended over pending cases in the court will be made available to those responsible for conducting the congresses at the different levels.

“No juju house or religious houses should be used for congresses. No worship house, private or juju house should be used for congress.” He stated.

“Anybody who was suspended because he or she refused to withdraw lawsuits against the party will not be allowed to contest .

The Chairman used the forum to restate that there is zoning in Enugu APC, recalling that it was because of zoning that senator Ayogu emerged as the party’s Candidate in 2019 Gubernatorial election.

Nwoye, therefore, insisted that anybody trying to kick against zoning is only trying to change the party’s historical perspective saying “For the interest of justice, equity and fair play, there is a need for us to maintain the principle of zoning in Enugu APC.

He further clarified that though, there is no zoning in the party’s constitution, but such internal arrangement has continued to guide the party since 2014, adding that APC has zoning formula In practice in the state, “and that has been our guiding principle” he stated

Also speaking, leader of the APC in Enugu State, and it’s 2019 flag bearer, Senator Ayogu Eze, said all the leaders of the party in the state are united to have a stronger party in the state.

Eze stressed the need for the wards to harmonize and unify their lists ahead of the congresses, expressing the hope that they would all come out with a unified lists in the end and go to Abuja united.

The Ex-federal Lawmaker, commended Nwoye over the way he has been piloting the affairs of the party, promising that they would pay any price for peace to reign in Enugu State.

Senator Ayogu, promised to pay for the firm’s of any ward that harmonized and produced one delegate list during the ward congress.

He assured that he would do everything possible to ensure the party goes to the forthcoming national convention United, stressing that the only recognized activity remains the one done at the party Secretariat.

“No ward congress should be done in someone’s private apartment or hall but in a public arena.

Also speaking, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu represented by the Enugu State Secretary of Buhari Support Organization BSO, Barrister Godwin Onwusi, advised leaders of the party to always accord members at the ward level the recognition they deserve, saying they should desist from fanning the embers of discord at that level of the party.

He also warned that hosting of congress at individuals’ private residences was undemocratic and counterproductive to the party, insisting that such an act is capable of nullifying the exercise.

Okechukwu, however, stressed the need for the APC stakeholders in the state to cement the existing peace in the party so as to attract more developments.























