Enugu LGA Poll: NUJ Condemns Attack On Journalists

…. Seeks Compensation For Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condemned in strong terms Wednesday’s attack by gunmen on some journalists covering the local government area election in the state.

Chairman of the Council, Comrade Sam Udekwe, issued a statement made available to Newsmen by the State Secretary, Comrade Emma Acha.

A team of four reporters from Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) and one from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had ran into the gunmen at Obeagu, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The gunmen who were masked, came with Sienna and Toyota Highlander vehicles and shot sporadically, scaring away voters, election officials, observers and journalists.

As the gunmen turned their attention to the oncoming ESBS branded bus on election duty, most of the journalists in the bus scampered for safety.

However, one of the reporters, Chigozie Alex-Nwafor and the bus driver, Ebuka Ogbozor were held back in the bus but released after receiving machete cuts.

Meanwhile, the NUJ chairman described the unprovoked attack as morally reprehensible and an incident that must be condemned by every Nigerian.

The Enugu NUJ Chairman said: “I find it inexplicable that journalists have suddenly become endangered species even while discharging their constitutional duties.

“This type of act against innocent citizens must not be allowed to take roots in the society,” he said.

Udekwe therefore, appealed to security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

He also called on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission and the media organisations whose reporters were injured to pay compensation to all the victims.

“Journalists should also have it at the back of their minds that they must be alive to report. Therefore, our safety should always be our utmost concern each time we are in the field,” Udekwe stated