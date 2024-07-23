Enugu SWAN Mourns Death Of State Chairman’s Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has expressed deep shock over the demise of wife of it’s State Chairman, Comrade Gideon Iwueke of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Enugu national station.

It extends her heartfelt condolences to Iwueke and family, praying God to geant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The late Mrs Iwueke passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2024, at the 82 Division Hospital, Nigerian Army, Enugu. Her untimely death struck barley few months after their marriage

A statement by Chinedu Jude, the state Vice Chairman, and Chinedu Adonu state Secretary, described the death as unfortunate and sad.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.

The statement added “We pray that no further untimely deaths visit your household and that God grants you the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“The burial and funeral dates will be announced soon. We urge everyone to reach out and offer their condolences to Chairman Iwueke during this challenging period.