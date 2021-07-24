Ex-banker, Wife, Mother In-law Bag 60 Years Imprisonment For Stealing Customs Fund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An ex-banker, Ebenezer Alonge along with his wife, Olamide and his mother in-law Moradeke Isakunle have been convicted for theft of the Nigeria Customs fund.

Mr Wilson Uwujarem, the Head of the Media of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in lbadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to Uwujaren, Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye of an Ekiti State High Court on Friday pronounced Alonge, Olamide and Moradeke guilty of the 12-count charge instituted against them because none of the trio could prove his or her innocence in the suit.

Ogunmoye consequently convicted and sentenced each of the convicts to 60 years in prison.

According to the judgment, the convicts were sentenced to five years in jail for each of the 12 offences.

However, the judge said that sentencing would run concurrently.

He also forfeited the house found in possession of the convicts which would be restituted to the plaintiff.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC in Ekiti , Mr Abdulrasheed Suleiman had told the court that a new generation bank in the state had in Feb. 2018 petitioned the agency that Alonge, one of their cashiers, was involved in a criminal act.

Suleiman further said that investigations further revealed that Alonge had transferred over N21 million belonging to one of their customers into his wife’s bank account as well as his mother in-law’s bank account.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Act Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012. (NAN)























