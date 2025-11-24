Ex-Defence Chief, Christopher Musa Says Nigerians Must Fix Insecurity Themselves

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa says Nigeria cannot rely on foreign powers to solve its security challenges, urging citizens to recommit to unity and nation-building.

Speaking on Sunday at the cultural night and unity ball organised by the Unity Schools Old Students’ Association (USOSANS) in Abuja, Musa said the event’s rich display of cultures showed that unity is possible despite Nigeria’s diversity.

“What we’re seeing today is how Nigeria is united, all together, one for all and all for one,” he said. “Despite our different cultures, traditions, religions, we’re all here working together, and that’s what Nigeria should be.”

He appealed to Nigerians to reject division and embrace collective responsibility.

“We must learn to live together, we must learn to love one another, we must learn to love our country. Nobody else will do it for us,” he said.

Responding to a question on former U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria, Musa insisted that external intervention is not the answer.

“Nobody will save our country other than ourselves. We must do it ourselves, and we can do it,” he said.

Earlier, USOSA President-General Michael Magaji said unity schools were founded after independence to promote national cohesion by bringing young Nigerians from different backgrounds together.

“USOSA has a moral responsibility to promote unity in diversity, to promote peace and tolerance in this country,” he said.

He noted that the system has produced influential figures across politics, the military, business, entertainment, and sports.

Also speaking, Nnanna Anyim Udo, team lead of USOSANS in Abuja, described the alumni network as guardians of a national ideal built on tolerance and shared heritage.

“We have come to celebrate the richness of Nigeria’s cultural diversity and honour our unique role as healers of national unity,” he said.

Udo added that unity schools, with their mix of cultures and religions, remain a counterforce to social media algorithms that fuel division, especially among young people.