Ex-Enugu APC Chairman, Nwoye, Unveils New Political Platform

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2027 general elections, and part of a measure aimed at maintaining his political structure in Enugu state, the immediate past Chairman of the All progressives Congress APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has unveiled a new political platform named, ‘the progressives Group’

Our Correspondent who covered the official public launch of the body in Nsukka Thursday, reports that its membership are drawn from different registered political parties such as the APC, the ruling Peoples Democrat Party (PDP) in Enugu state, Social Democratic Party SDP, ADC, Labour Party LP, amongst others.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the official launch, Nwoye, who recently resigned his membership of the ruling APC, said “our goal is to support and promote good governance, particularly in Enugu state.

“Since I left the APC, I have been receiving calls not just only from my followers when I was in the party, but from other aggrieved members of various political parties who followed my style of politics, and wanted me to lead them to a new political home.”

“And because I have not resigned from active political activity, but only resigned from the APC due to the manner with which the party was being run in Enugu state, I had to listen to those clarion calls, and that is why we are here today to formally launch what we call ‘the progressives group’

“It is for the good governance of our people. We started the movement here in Enugu north senatorial district, primarily, because of the progressive nature of Enugu North politics and politicians.

According to the former federal Commissioner, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC “we decided to begin the political journey from Nsukka because it was Enugu north that gave the APC the impetus to operate in the state when the party started.

The zone as at them, parades APC chieftains such as Barrister Okey Ezea, now a serving Senator under the labour party platform, late Senator Ayogu Eze, amongst others.

“So, we are only interested in pursuing a progressive agenda. We will support any government that is progressive in nature and benefits our people. A government that will drive the development of Enugu state.”

Nwoye added: “We have the leadership of the progressives in all the 105 political wards in Enugu North senatorial district and the six Council areas of the zone, with Dr. Mrs Oby Ajih, the 2023 APC House of Representatives Candidate for Udenu /Igboeze North federal constituency and Chief Obodoeze ocho as conveners, while Hon. Tony Ibekwe is convener for Enugu West zone.

“So, with this development, we have given political home to all those that were before now homeless politically across the three political zones of Enugu state. You can see for your selves the large turnout, even when the the invitation was restricted to two person per a political ward”

The political gathering which took place at Ugwuoye in the heart of the University town of Nsukka, attracted politicians across party lines.

“Like I mentioned earlier, our goal is to galvanize our people because the people we organized have been scattered by the oppressive leadership of APC in Enugu State. We don’t want them to go without a political home.

“Now, they have a political home, with this political home that we have established, we will now move on to Enugu West Senatorial Zone and then to Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

“This meeting was restricted; otherwise, this place would have been filled with people. We have to practically move the venue twice to avoid gate crashers. Many people have been homeless politically since after my eight years of political journey in APC, So we want to give them home

“It is quite unfortunate that The new APC Chairman in Enugu state has spent more time suspending and expelling his members, instead of winning new ones into their fold.

.“As I said, what we have done is to practically bring everybody back, everyone, who has been disenchanted in APC, whether you have been expelled, suspended or whatever, they are welcomed to this group.

“Our goal is to support good governance, ensure that good governance strives in Enugu State. Once we can get good governance in Enugu State, it will be good for our people” he stated.

.“We will not form a parallel government. We are not interested. What we are interested in is pursuing a progressive agenda where we support any government that is progressive in nature, that is benefiting our people, and driving the development of Enugu State.”

On the issue of political parties they may likely pitch their tent with, the leader of the group said for now, they are still studying the political space, adding that at the appropriate time they will make public pronouncements.