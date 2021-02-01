BREAKING: Ex-Information Minister, Tony Momoh Dies

BREAKING: Ex-Information Minister, Tony Momoh DiesLatest News, News, News Around Africa, Nigeria 2015 Election, Uncategorized Monday, February 1st, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Information and Culture Prince Tony Momoh is dead.
Prince Momoh, a veteran journalist, served as a Nigerian minister during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida between 1986 and 1990.
He was among the founders of the ruling APC.
Prince Momoh was born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State, to the royal Momoh family.
