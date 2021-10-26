Fake News Will Cause World War 111 – Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has warned against the spread of fake news, saying it may cause World War III.

Mohammed stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on information, national orientation, ethics and values to defend his ministry’s 2022 budget.

According to the minister, the way in which information is disseminated today has drastically changed.

He stated that the means of receiving information 30 years ago was by television and radio sets, saying that people now prefer to patronise social media where fake news spreads easily.

“The people today, they don’t read newspapers, they don’t watch television — it’s social media. And it is most expensive; the most unseen enemy, they are there every moment,” he said.

“With fake news today and misinformation — I have always said here that the next world war will be caused by fake news.

“You can see even the US that use to pride itself on the freedom of the press is now questioning the role of the social media.”























