FEATURES: The Risks Of Social Media Relationships

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In today’s digital world, social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram have transformed the way young people connect, communicate, and form relationships.

While these platforms offer convenience and instant connectivity, they also come with serious risks, including unrealistic expectations, cyberbullying, and emotional detachment.

A recent tragic incident in Ilorin, Nigeria, reveals the potential dangers of unchecked online interactions.

Abdulrahman Bello, a 29-year-old self-proclaimed Islamic cleric, met Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal through Facebook.

Their online friendship eventually led to an in-person meeting, during which Hafsoh was brutally murdered and dismembered.

Analysts argue that this shocking crime reflects the importance of vigilance and mindfulness when interacting with others online.

Social media addiction among young people in Nigeria is a growing concern.

Studies show that 44.9 per cent of adolescents in Ibadan and 43.3 per cent of undergraduates nationwide exhibit signs of internet addiction.

Young people aged 18-24 make up about 40 per cent of the country’s social media users, with platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok being the most popular.

On average, Nigerians spend 3 hours and 17 minutes daily on social media, exceeding the global average.

These statistics highlight the need for awareness and interventions to address the impact of social media addiction among Nigerian youth.

The risks associated with social media relationships are not confined to Nigeria, they are a worldwide issue.

In the United Kingdom for instance, nearly half of British teenagers report feeling addicted to social media.

40 per cent of them say that seeing relationships portrayed online makes them feel dissatisfied with their own.

Moreover, studies suggest that social media can be more addictive than cigarettes and alcohol, with 91 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 using the internet for social networking.

On a global scale, approximately 4.8 billion people use social media, with an estimated 210 million suffering from social media addiction.

Notably, 54 per cent of teenagers find it difficult to stop using social media, while about 30 per cent of American users identify as addicted, a figure that rises to 78 per cent among those aged 18 to 24.

These statistics underscore the need for greater awareness and responsible online behaviour, especially among young people.

Analysts say parents and guardians play a crucial role in monitoring and guiding their children’s online activities.

They also argue that open communication fosters trust and helps young people navigate the complexities of digital interactions.

Legal experts stress the importance of instilling strong moral values and encouraging young people to engage with reputable educational and religious institutions to avoid negative influences.

According to them, responsible parenting is not just about supervision, but also involves creating an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their experiences and concerns.

Following Hafsoh’s disappearance, her parents reported the case to the police in Ilorin.

Investigations led authorities to the suspect, who was tracked using Hafsoh’s phone number.

Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of human body parts, along with tools used in the dismemberment.

Initially, the suspect denied any involvement, but further investigation at his residence in Offa Garage, Ilorin, revealed strong evidence of his crime.

Shockingly, the police discovered tools suggesting that this may not have been his first offence.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“On February 10, Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal went missing while attending a naming ceremony. Reports indicate that the victim received a call, prompting her to drop her food and leave the event urgently.

“On February 11, her parents reported her disappearance at Oja Oba Police Station in Ilorin when she did not return home, and all efforts to locate her failed.

“The suspect was located through the deceased’s tracked phone number and was arrested for being in possession of Hafsoh’s human parts, along with tools used in the dismemberment.

“The suspect initially denied any knowledge of Hafsoh’s whereabouts. However, investigations led to his residence in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin, where he later confessed that the victim died from an asthma attack during her visit to his house”.

Ejire-Adeyemi also revealed that Hafsoh was a final-year student at the State College of Education, Ilorin, and had reportedly met Abdulrahman through Facebook, where he obtained her phone number and invited her over.

Further evidence found in the suspect’s home suggests that this might not have been his first offence, as his room contained tools typically used for dismemberment.

The brutal murder of Hafsoh has sparked widespread outrage.

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, strongly condemned the killing and urged law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

He also revealed the alarming decline in societal values and the growing disregard for human life in the pursuit of material gain.

Similarly, former Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad, described the incident as not just a crime against an individual but a failure of society to protect the innocent.

He also raised concerns about whether communities and families turn a blind eye to criminal behaviour due to misplaced pride, social status, or negligence.

Ahmad referenced a 2018 law passed under his leadership, which holds landlords accountable for criminal activities conducted on their properties.

The law was designed to encourage vigilance among property owners and prevent criminals from operating in secrecy.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has called on parents, guardians, and communities to be more vigilant about the company their children keep.

He urged religious leaders, particularly imams in Ilorin and across Kwara State, to focus their Friday sermons on morality, dignity in labour, and respect for human life.

Similarly, a security expert, Dr Philip Okojie, emphasises that preventing such horrific crimes in the future requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, including government institutions, religious leaders, parents, and educators.

He stresses that by promoting strong moral values and ensuring justice is served, society can take meaningful steps towards greater safety.

Okojie further asserts that fostering safer online practices and prioritising real-life connections over digital illusions will help Nigeria build a more secure and responsible society for future generations.

Stakeholders maintain that Hafsoh’s tragic death serves as a wake-up call for young people, parents, and society as a whole.

They stress the dangers of unchecked social media, the importance of responsible parenting, and the need for greater community vigilance. (NANFeatures)

By Mujidat Oyewole, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)