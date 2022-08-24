FEC Okays N43.65b For Road Projects in North East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Executive Council has approved a total of N43.652 billion for road projects in the North East region of the country under the North East Development Commission (NEDC)

Briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over byPresident Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Safiya Umar Farouq said the council approved the road projects in five Northern States.

According to her, the states are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi

She said, “the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development presented to council on behalf of the North East Development Commission four memos. These memos are in respect of road construction, reconstruction for five states of the North East region, namely Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi. For Borno, have 22.5 kilometer road that is to be reconstructed.

“This road is Ngom-Koshebe and Ngom-Zabarmari-Gongulong-Kajari road with the contract sum of N13,553,902,668.95

“The second contract is on reconstruction of 53 Kilometer Gombe-Abba to Dukufi Road in Gombe and Bauchi state in the contract sum of N11,697,355,449.61.

The other road is the 54 kilometres Mutayi Mugalda road in Yobe states with the contract sum of N12,199,182,845.70.

“The fourth one is the one for Adamawa State which is the 32 kilometres Zabuna-Garkida road. It has a contract sum of N6,202,214,413.29 inclusive of 7.5 VAT. Garkida road in Adamawa state located at the fringes of the Sambisa forest”

“And all these roads are being taken into consideration and selected in conjunction with the state governments and other critical stakeholders. These roads are expected to stimulate our economic activities, enhance security and facilitate the freer movement of goods and people in these affected states within the zone”, she added.

Farouq further explained that this was also in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Housing and in the co-funding of various road projects in the North East region.

She further said, “the North East Development Commission was established in 2017. To address issues of rebuilding, reconstructing, rehabilitating, reintegrating the people of the North East who have been affected by the insurgency.

“We are also in partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian Society of engineers in the area of engaging reputable local consultants for the design and supervision of the major works in line with the executive order five for promoting local content in science, engineering, and technology”

Also at the briefing, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Mohammed Bello disclosed that FEC approved a total sum of N407,214,000 to provide security to 45 kilometers of track including 12 stations.

He also explained that Seaguard securities would be engaged to secure 18 kilometers of the rail tracks including four railway stations and that is at a cost of N310,979,250.

According to him, Messers Halali security guards limited and Messers Seaguard security and protective Company Limited are to provide the security services for a period that would cover over two years.

According to him, the security services are to protect the key infrastructure on the rail tracks.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola while speaking at the briefing, said the council approved two memoranda presented by the ministry.

“The first was contract for the reconstruction of the Mushin-NNPC-Apapa-Oshodi road, that is the road that goes through Isolo to Ajigbo, at the sum of N11,166,270,197.85 to Strabic construction company, with a completion period of 20 months.

According to him , “the council approved the report and recommendation of a council committee set up by the President in order to respond to demands by state governments for refunds on intervention made previously before the present administration on federal roads,

“So today council approved N6.706 billion for Kebbi state and N2.470 billion for Taraba states. The Council also approved that the road under construction by Taraba states for which this reimbursement is being made that contract by the state government should not be terminated. That is a section between Bali and Ceti”, he said