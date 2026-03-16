FG Alleges Plot to Embarrass Bola Tinubu During UK Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has alleged that an embattled mining company, Jupiter Ltd, is planning to embarrass Nigeria during the planned state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom.

The government said the company was preparing to spread what it described as false and misleading claims about Nigeria’s mining sector following the revocation of some mineral licences.

The allegation was made in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori.

According to the statement, the move is aimed at discrediting the Federal Government’s reforms in the mining sector and misleading the international community about the reasons behind the revoked licences.

The ministry also denied claims that Nigeria seized a British lithium project under armed guard, describing the report as false and misleading.

Tomori said the Federal Government has no legal or contractual relationship with any company known as Jupiter Lithium. He explained that Nigeria’s mining laws do not allow foreign companies to directly hold mineral licences.

He added that the dispute started after the government revoked mineral titles belonging to Basin Mining Ltd, a Nigerian company linked to Australian national Steve Davis.

The ministry said the company lost its licences after failing to pay statutory annual service fees totaling ₦2.494 billion for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

The affected licences included mineral titles 45454ML, 45117ML, 45118ML, 40532ML and 40533ML, which were revoked after due notice was given to the company.

The government also dismissed claims that the licences were later given to a Chinese firm, describing the allegation as a fabrication.

According to the ministry, Davis has interests in several mining companies operating in Nigeria, including Comet Minerals Ltd, Range Mining Ltd, Northern Numero Ltd, Sunrise Minerals Ltd and Iron Ore Mining Ltd.

The government said such arrangements are often used by speculators to acquire mineral licences without carrying out actual mining activities.

It added that the Federal Government is determined to enforce mining regulations as part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the sector and boosting economic growth.