FG Eyeing 8,000MW Before End Of Tinubu’s First Term —Adelabu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government says it is eyeing the generation of 8,000 megawatts of electricity before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s first term in 2027.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said this on Thursday during the sixth edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series in Abuja.

“Now that we have created the trajectory, if we sustain this trajectory, I can assure you that before the end of this administration [first term] in 2027, we should be able to generate and distribute nothing less than 8,000 megawatts of power,” the minister said.

He said if past administrations created a road map for the power sector, the country would have been generating up to 30,000 megawatts of electricity.

“What we are saying is that past administrations had their own positives. But if they had been adding at least 1,000 megawatts of power since 1999, we’d be talking about 26,000 megawatts plus 2,000 plus 4,000,” the minister said.

“That would be about 30,000 megawatts of power in Nigeria today. But you cannot keep dwelling on the past. It’s the way forward.”

According to the minister, the Federal Government’s efforts are yielding progress, with many Nigerians now having access to adequate power.

“150 million people have access to adequate electricity in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister said the progress hinged on Nigeria’s participation in the “Mission 300” initiative of the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) targeted at providing electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

“I’m happy to tell you that out of the 300 million Africans that the World Bank and AfDB aim to reach, Nigeria is on course to account for no less than 25 per cent, which translates to about 75 million Nigerians. When we presented our compact, they agreed with us,” the minister said.

“When you’re extending access to the 300 million people under this initiative, let’s not concentrate solely on renewable energy—which is more appropriate for rural communities,” Adelabu said.

“Strengthening grid infrastructure is equally crucial so that those connected to the grid can enjoy reliable power. Otherwise, how do we explain the growing number of Nigerian companies opting out of the national grid to generate captive power?”