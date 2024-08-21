FG Inaugurates Committee To Enforce Supreme Court Judgment ON LG Autonomy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to Local Governments in Nigeria.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), inaugurated the committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

The SGF said the primary goal of the committee is to ensure that local government councils are granted full autonomy.

Akume added that the committee will ensure that the local government councils function effectively without interference from state governments.

The committee chaired by the SGF has Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning as members.

Other members of the committee are; Accountant General of the Federation, Central Bank Governor, Permanent Secretary (Federal Ministry of Finance), Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Commission.

The committee also included representative of state governors and representative of local governments as members.

According to Akume, the move is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognizes local governments as the third tier of government. (NAN)