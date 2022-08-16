FIFA Bans India Rights To Host U17 Women’s World Cup Withdrawn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – World governing football body, FIFA, suspended India on Tuesday for “undue influence from third parties”. The country was also stripped of the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for October.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

It could be recalled that on May 18, the Supreme Court ousted Praful Patel as AIFF president for not conducting elections due in December 2020 and appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former top court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the AIFF. The CoA also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

FIFA also stated that it is not closing all options for India adding that it is in talks with the spots ministry and hopeful of a positive outcome regarding the women’s age group showpiece event.

It added: “The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary.

“FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”