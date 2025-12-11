First Lady Shrugs Off Adeleke Video Backlash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has brushed aside public criticism surrounding her interaction with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, describing the reactions as a “needless controversy.”

In a statement shared on her Facebook page on Tuesday, Mrs Tinubu said those entrusted with leadership understand their responsibilities, while observers and critics often exaggerate minor moments and turn them into distractions.

“Those entrusted with leadership understand their duties and how to steer the affairs of society. More often, it is the followers and critics who scrutinise every step, amplify minor missteps, and turn them into needless controversy. Ọṣun lè tèǹtẹ̀, Osun is ahead,” she writes.

Her remarks followed widespread online reactions to a video from the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. In the clip, Governor Adeleke briefly paused after breaking into a short song during his speech. Mrs Tinubu was seen approaching the podium, gesturing to him, and whispering something, a moment that quickly went viral.

This statement marks the First Lady’s first public response since the video began circulating.

The incident has since sparked divided opinions. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on the Bureau of Social Services, Akintunde Bello, argued that the First Lady’s action toward an elected governor was inappropriate and should have been avoided.

Similarly, African Democratic Congress chieftain Dele Momodu criticised the gesture, describing it as bullying and claiming it “openly disgraced and embarrassed” Governor Adeleke before a global audience.

Others, however, defended Mrs Tinubu. Dayo Fashola, an aide to former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, described the exchange as harmless, saying it was blown out of proportion.

“What transpired between Oluremi Tinubu and Adeleke was lighthearted and isn’t as serious as people are making it seem,” Fashola writes.

Another Facebook user, Oyetunji Ayoade, also defended the First Lady, stating that her action showed respect for the people of Osun.

Neither Governor Adeleke nor the Presidency has issued further statements as the incident continues to trend on social media.