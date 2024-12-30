Flight Disruption: NCAA, Operators Extend Sunset Airport Operations To 10PM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and authorities in the aviation industry have agreed to extend operational hours to 10 pm at sunset airports.

The Sunset airports are those operating between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm due to the absence of night flying facilities.

In the communique at the end of the meeting signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the agency said the development was part of measures to address incidents of flight disruptions, especially at airports without 24-hour operation.

But at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the NCAA to resolve rising flight disruptions held at the NCAA Annex in Lagos, it was agreed that airport operational hours will be extended to 10:00 pm for sunset airports with facilities and adequate lighting.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, representatives of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), as well as Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) led by Vice-President, Mr. Allen Onyema, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace.

The meeting was convened to address widespread flight disruptions caused by the harmattan season and other operational challenges while it focused on finding lasting solutions through collaboration and effective policy implementation.

At the meeting, Ag. Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed that out of 5,291 flights operated in September 2024; 2,434 were delayed while 79 were cancelled.

He added that out of 5,513 flights operated in October 2024, 2791 were delayed while 111 flights were cancelled.

Airlines were advised to optimise or trim their flight schedules to a manageable size and maintain standby aircraft to manage Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations.

“It was also agreed that weather forecasts from NIMET should be utilised for better flight scheduling.”

The meeting further condemned the rising incidents of unruly behaviours by passengers who sometimes beat up airline staff over flight delays or cancellations.

It was also agreed that sensitisation campaigns on unruly passenger behaviour will be jointly conducted by NCAA and FAAN, with a public statement to be issued.

The communique added, “AVSEC officials are to deploy promptly during passenger agitations at the airports and de-escalate aggression professionally.

“Efforts are underway with local leaders to address waste management and other environmental issues near airports, to help reduce bird strike risks.

“Unauthorised access to tarmacs will not be tolerated, and stricter security measures will be enforced.”

Also, the meeting encouraged airlines to collaborate on luggage and passenger handling, (re-protection) following the example of Ibom Air’s partnerships.

“Passengers should be informed formally when luggage is removed due to space or weight limitations,” it added.

Similarly, airlines expressed concerns over negative media narratives and called for investigations into defamatory reporting.

The resolution added, “Passengers must be educated on weather-related disruptions and their implications on flight schedules.”

“Airlines must during disruptions mandatorily provide information, CARE, refreshments, rerouting options and hotel accommodation as applicable and process all passenger refunds for tickets as stipulated by Nig. CARs 2023 Part 19 (immediately for cash purchases and within two weeks for online purchases), as mandated by the DGCA. Delayed/loss/missing/ pilfered luggage complaints must be addressed speedily with appropriate compensation offered,” the communique added.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has clarified that the recent sanctions imposed on five airlines were strictly on consumer protection and not due to safety concerns.

Five airlines were recently sanctioned by the apex aviation regulatory authority over delays in the payment of refunds to passengers within the stipulated time frame in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

Achimugu, however, clarified that contrary to reports making the rounds in some sections of the media, the sanctions initiated against the five airlines were for consumer protection-related infractions and not for safety concerns.

The five airlines include Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airways, Air Peace, Arik Air and Aero Contractors.

One other major decision reached at the meeting was the establishment of mobile courts to address incidents involving unruly passengers.