Forget Your Presidential Ambition, Tinubu Supporters Tell Osinbajo, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political group, The Disciples of Jagaban, on Wednesday, have enjoined Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other politicians from the Southwest zone, planning to run the 2023 presidential race to forfeit their ambition for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Although Osinbajo is yet to officially announce his intentions to contest the 2023 presidency, sundry groups have been asking him to do so.

Reacting to this development, the pro-Tinubu group, stated that all politicians, especially from the Southwest zone including the Vice President must shove their presidential ambition and endorse the former Lagos State Governor for the 2023 presidency.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of DOJ, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, in Kaduna, stated that for the overall interest of Nigeria, presidential aspirants should embrace the superiority of Tinubu’s candidacy and endorse him to be the next president.

He said: “A socio-political organization, the Disciples of Jagaban, has called on all presidential hopefuls to, in the overall interest of Nigeria, accept the superiority of Tinubu’s candidacy and support him to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“With the zoning of the presidency to Southwest Nigeria, the Disciples of Jagaban is once again calling all presidential hopefuls in Nigeria, particularly from the same Southwest to accept the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since he towers above all other contestants.

“Tinubu is coming to serve us as Nigerians, and not as a boss to rule over us; he would positively lead us to the promised land.

“Retreat your steps and surrender to a politician of note, DOJ urges the APC/PDP leaders, religious leaders, traditional leaders, and the entire youths of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the best candidate.”

Alawuje also enjoined youths and Nigerians to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“Our youths should, therefore, realize that just as a brilliant First Class student cannot be the Vice-Chancellor of a University, it similarly takes time to grow from being a youth to an experienced and a mature man.

“Fellow Nigerians, this is not just a campaign for Tinubu, it is an appeal to all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic and religion, to come together to give Tinubu all the desired support he needs to rescue the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the President,” he added.