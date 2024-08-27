Former APC National Auditor Quits Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A foundation member and first National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu, has formally resigned his membership of the party, hinging his decision on personal reasons.

The former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) made this known in his resignation letter addressed to the chairman Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State.

The letter was titled, ‘Resignation Of Membership Of The APC’, and was copied to both the local governments area and state chairmen of the party.

Moghalu, in the three-paragraph resignation letter dated August 26, 2024, said, “I bring you good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the APC with effect from today, August 26, 2024.

“Please, kindly accept this as my personal decision. It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain a cordial relationship that we have built together over the years.

“I wish you and all the members of the party the very best. Please, accept as always the assurance of my best regards.”