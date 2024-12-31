Fubara Presents Staff Of Office To Asari Dokubo, Others As Recognised Monarchs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has presented staff of office and certificates to four newly recognised monarchs in the state.

Among the honourees is Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta freedom fighter from the Kalahari extraction of the state.

He was recognised as His Royal Highness, the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri in the Degema Local Government Area of the state.

Others are, HRM Winston Odize Alamina Oputibeya XII, as the Amanyanabo of Koniju in the Okrika Local Government Area; HRM Eze Noble Friday Uwoh (CSP rtd) as the Eze Igbu-Ehuda (Ahoada) IV in the Ahoada-East Local Government Area; HRH Prince Ike Ehie as the Eze Igbu Orilukwoe also in the Ahoada- East Local Government Area of the state.

The event, held at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, marked the official recognition of the monarchs as custodians of culture and leaders within their respective communities.

At the ceremony, Fubara emphasised the importance of traditional rulers in fostering unity, peace, and development in the state.

He also charged the traditional ruler to use their positions to partner government to ensure that lives and property were protected in their domains.

Fubara urged the four monarchs not to see their new positions as tools for personal aggrandisement, rather they should see it as a call for service and responsibility to help the government protect lives and property in their respective domains.

He said, “Let me first of all, on behalf of the government, congratulate the four of you. It has not been an easy journey to get to this point. I know a lot of you have been working very hard to ensure the success of this day. Your appointment in terms of this recognition is not for personal aggrandizement, but a call for service, a responsibility to help us protect lives and property in your domains.”

The governor stated that though the government has the power to withdraw the recognition from any traditional ruler found wanting, it is not his intention to exercise such authority.

He also warned them not to use the privileged positions to create problems in their domains but to join forces with the government to ensure the success of the administration in its avowed commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He said, “I don’t want you to see this elevation as another platform to create problems in your locality. We have the power to still withdraw the recognition, but I don’t intend to do that. So, I want you to be partners with the government to ensure that we continue to succeed,” he pointed out.

He added, “I know that you are all men of integrity. Support the course of governance so that we can all succeed together. It is a privileged position, and I am very sure that you are going to use it in the best interest of your people.”

In his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Engr Charles Amadi, said the newly recognized traditional rulers include two Royal Majesties and two Royal Highnesses, and commended Governor Fubara for adding to the number of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in the State.